FY2021 EPS Estimates for Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Reduced by Analyst

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Verra Mobility in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.93.

Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 66,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,142. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $116.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.64 million.

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Patricia Chiodo bought 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,708.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Brigidi bought 5,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,349.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $221,859. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

