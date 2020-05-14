FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Cara Therapeutics Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.17.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 534.91%.

CARA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

CARA traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 896,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,308. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 67,954 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,787,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,607,000 after acquiring an additional 878,492 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 879,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after acquiring an additional 129,178 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 12,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $200,888.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,873.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,963 shares of company stock valued at $422,002. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

