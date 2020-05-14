GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.58.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up from $188.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1,972.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 99,740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter worth $17,486,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter valued at $14,478,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,636,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPG traded down $12.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.12. 10,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,979. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.74 and a beta of 1.28. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a twelve month low of $111.58 and a twelve month high of $274.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.72.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

