Game.com (GTC) Market Cap Reaches $3.98 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and $2.50 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Game.com token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BitForex, Bibox and HADAX. In the last seven days, Game.com has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00042187 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.85 or 0.03442661 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00055554 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030750 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001839 BTC.

About Game.com

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com. Game.com’s official website is game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert.

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BitForex, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

