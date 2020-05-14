Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

In related news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $288,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,040,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,118,000 after buying an additional 699,685 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,865,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 26.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 280,778 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. Garrett Motion has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $383.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 3.61.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.47. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garrett Motion will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.