Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Garrett Motion in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Garrett Motion’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Garrett Motion has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of GTX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 16,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,555. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. Garrett Motion has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $331.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 3.61.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.47. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.00 million.

In other news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $65,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $288,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 184.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 26.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

