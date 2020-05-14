Gartner (NYSE:IT) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 2.00

Media coverage about Gartner (NYSE:IT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gartner earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.32. The company had a trading volume of 19,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,167. Gartner has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $171.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.88. Gartner had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

