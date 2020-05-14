Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50.76 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including The Rock Trading, HitBTC, Bibox and DEx.top. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $50.76 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.65 or 0.01988184 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00083926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00169291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00039553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 5,682,442 tokens. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, HitBTC, The Rock Trading and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

