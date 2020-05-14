Gene Source Code Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $759,598.88 (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a market capitalization of $759,598.88 and approximately $7.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00041657 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.09 or 0.03392699 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00055060 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030739 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Profile

Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) is a token. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

