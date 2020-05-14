General Motors (NYSE:GM) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. General Motors earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $21.65. 8,341,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,010,554. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.01. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

