GenesisX Price Up 4.8% This Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $20,251.60 and approximately $2.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000066 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,402,950 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

