GeoCoin (GEO) Price Reaches $0.44 on Major Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 56% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $370,045.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00004550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00451500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00026189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000798 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00030408 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004364 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

