GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. GeoPark had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $133.24 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,693. The company has a market capitalization of $491.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62.

GPRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank downgraded GeoPark from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight Capital lowered GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Itau Unibanco raised GeoPark to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

