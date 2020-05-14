Gexan Hits Market Capitalization of $18,125.07 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $18,125.07 and approximately $1,145.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gexan has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gexan Profile

Gexan is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

