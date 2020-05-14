Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Short Interest Down 10.2% in April

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 23,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 142,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 64.1% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 9,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.03. 171,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,461. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.03 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.