Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,535,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,629 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Gilead Sciences worth $114,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 73,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,695,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,043,934. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

