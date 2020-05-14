Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,925,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,142,225 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.50% of Gilead Sciences worth $1,414,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 73,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.87. 7,095,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,043,934. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $740,058.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

