GINcoin Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $35,091.84 and $1.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,502.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.94 or 0.02104038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.67 or 0.02490627 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00454911 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00686924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00065332 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00448485 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

