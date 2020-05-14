Gladstone Capital (GLAD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2020 – Gladstone Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Gladstone Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/30/2020 – Gladstone Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Gladstone Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/23/2020 – Gladstone Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Gladstone Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Gladstone Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2020 – Gladstone Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. "

4/2/2020 – Gladstone Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $197.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.42. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 92.86%.

In other Gladstone Capital news, President Robert L. Marcotte acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,763 shares of company stock valued at $106,238 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 207,146 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 381,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,668 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 188,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 134,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 19,099 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

