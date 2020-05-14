GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Shore Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.69. 2,276,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,594,713. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27. The firm has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 200.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 685 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

