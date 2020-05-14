Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.8 million.

Globant stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.37. The stock had a trading volume of 597,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,709. Globant has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.51.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Globant had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $184.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Globant from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

