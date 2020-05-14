GMB Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (GMB)

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. GMB has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $10,859.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMB token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BW. Over the last week, GMB has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GMB alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00041941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.98 or 0.03478602 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054497 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00030926 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001736 BTC.

GMB Token Profile

GMB is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. GMB’s official website is gmbplatform.io. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject. The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial.

GMB Token Trading

GMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BW and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.