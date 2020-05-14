Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GOCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 129 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gocompare.Com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 116.25 ($1.53).

Get Gocompare.Com Group alerts:

Shares of GOCO traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 78.10 ($1.03). The stock had a trading volume of 1,752,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,491. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.73. Gocompare.Com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 42.80 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42). The company has a market capitalization of $331.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31.

Gocompare.Com Group Company Profile

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Gocompare.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gocompare.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.