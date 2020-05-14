Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,720,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.56% of Godaddy worth $155,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Anavon Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Godaddy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $26,691.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,165,464.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,069,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,266 shares of company stock valued at $13,202,251 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,077. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

