Gold Poker (GPKR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $7,115.12 and approximately $1.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.98 or 0.01996626 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00075609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00170201 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00039406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin.

Gold Poker Coin Trading

Gold Poker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.