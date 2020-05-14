Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of GSV stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Gold Standard Ventures has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from $1.90 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

