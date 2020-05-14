Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.56 Price Target

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €3.56 ($4.14) price objective by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.90 ($2.21) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($3.95) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC set a €2.30 ($2.67) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.49) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.80 ($3.26).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

