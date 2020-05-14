Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €31.50 Price Target

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RWE. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.07 ($33.80).

FRA:RWE opened at €27.11 ($31.52) on Thursday. RWE has a 1-year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1-year high of €23.28 ($27.07). The company has a 50-day moving average of €24.87 and a 200 day moving average of €27.61.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

