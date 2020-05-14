Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) to Neutral

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.60 to $3.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $1.80 to $1.55 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.46.

Kosmos Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.39. 241,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,453,984. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.45.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Sterin bought 50,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,673.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,350. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 144.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 66,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 39,233 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

