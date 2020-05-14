Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.55 Billion

Brokerages expect Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) to report sales of $8.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.70 billion. Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $9.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $33.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.91 billion to $34.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $36.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.82 billion to $37.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Goldman Sachs Group.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.71 EPS.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $171.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

