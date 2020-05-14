GoldMint (MNTP) Market Capitalization Tops $904,370.94

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00004911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $904,370.94 and approximately $1,395.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.66 or 0.02003493 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00084193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00169311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000157 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint was first traded on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

