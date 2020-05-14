Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $289,895.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $136,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -171.17 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $75.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 103.94%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

