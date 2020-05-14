Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Gran Tierra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gran Tierra Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mackie downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gran Tierra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

GTE traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. 106,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,897. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $127.93 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.27 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 427,600 shares in the company, valued at $115,452. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Guidry purchased 850,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,437,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,434,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,928.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 74.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 311,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 133,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,456,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 91,297 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,663,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 136,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,005,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares in the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

