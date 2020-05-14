GravityCoin Price Reaches $0.0451 on Major Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $172,261.34 and $1,200.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.26 or 0.01985355 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00083766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00168218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00038986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000156 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,823,167 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.