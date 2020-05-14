GreenMed Price Down 55.9% This Week (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. GreenMed has a total market cap of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GreenMed token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.39 or 0.03530656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00055937 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030889 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001839 BTC.

About GreenMed

GRMD is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GreenMed

