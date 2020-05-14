Gregg Scarlett Purchases 10,000 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,742.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.17. 4,639,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,100. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $802.16 million, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.27.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

