Grid Dynamics Holdings to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Grid Dynamics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Kootman now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $7.97. 1,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,343. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.05. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $13.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $7,600,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $4,061,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

