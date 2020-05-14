Grisanti Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Grisanti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,452 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 4.9% of Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 117.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Stephens lowered their target price on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V stock opened at $177.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.09.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

