Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) SVP Sells $2,115,735.34 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 54,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $2,115,735.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,954.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE GO traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,185. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $47.57.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,843.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,876,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,798 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,919,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,582,000 after acquiring an additional 242,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 260.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,523,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,169,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,500,000 after acquiring an additional 798,815 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,968,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,877,000 after acquiring an additional 911,423 shares during the period.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.