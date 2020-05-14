Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GO. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.45.

Shares of NYSE:GO traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,757. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.82. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3,843.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,876,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after buying an additional 4,752,798 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,677,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,320,000 after buying an additional 1,899,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,523,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,894,000 after buying an additional 1,823,700 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after buying an additional 970,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,968,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,877,000 after buying an additional 911,423 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 16,743,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $548,014,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,520,824 shares of company stock worth $574,667,661 over the last three months.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

