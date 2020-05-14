GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $389.99 Million

Brokerages predict that GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) will report $389.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GrubHub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $428.05 million and the lowest is $350.40 million. GrubHub reported sales of $325.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GrubHub.

Get GrubHub alerts:

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of GrubHub from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $160,672.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,776.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,356 shares of company stock worth $377,196. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in GrubHub by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in GrubHub in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in GrubHub by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in GrubHub by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $58.14 on Thursday. GrubHub has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrubHub (GRUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.