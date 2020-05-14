Guggenheim Boosts Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Price Target to $78.00

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Viela Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Viela Bio from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Viela Bio from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:VIE opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. Viela Bio has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $70.66.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Viela Bio by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Viela Bio by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

