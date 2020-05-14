GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GWPH. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $110.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $67.98 and a 12-month high of $188.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.56.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $35,542.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,853.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $3,978,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,221,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,248,684.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 619,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,466. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,517,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,802,000 after purchasing an additional 335,840 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,371,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,761 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,050,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,111,000 after purchasing an additional 884,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 3rd quarter worth $250,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

