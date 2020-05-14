GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.72). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.88 EPS.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.08.

GWPH traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.74. 8,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -238.03 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.56. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1-year low of $67.98 and a 1-year high of $188.76.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $3,978,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,221,521 shares in the company, valued at $41,248,684.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,107.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,466 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter valued at $90,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,736,000 after acquiring an additional 467,520 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,828,000 after acquiring an additional 443,908 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 753,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,978,000 after acquiring an additional 429,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,355,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

