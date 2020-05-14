GXChain Trading Up 2.3% This Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00005003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $30.90 million and approximately $13.44 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000483 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000080 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EarnBet (BET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000426 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

