Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

HALO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

HALO stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.54. 746,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,208. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley purchased 52,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,305.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,510,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,964,000 after purchasing an additional 82,443 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 53,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.