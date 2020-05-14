Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) Short Interest Update

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the April 15th total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of HMY stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $3.80. 345,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,582,787. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,732,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,947 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,968,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 752,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 56,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

