Harris H. Simmons Purchases 40,000 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Chairman Harris H. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ZION stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.54. 3,819,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503,975. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

