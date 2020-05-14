Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Harsco reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harsco.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Harsco had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Harsco’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Harsco has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55.

In other news, SVP Jeswant Gill acquired 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,183. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $153,250.00. Insiders have bought 34,364 shares of company stock worth $218,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Harsco by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Harsco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Harsco by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.