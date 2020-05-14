Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Harsco stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 945,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,666. Harsco has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $783.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.62.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Harsco had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, SVP Jeswant Gill purchased 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $281,183. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $153,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44,364 shares of company stock valued at $297,868. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 770.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 829.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Harsco during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Harsco by 53.8% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

